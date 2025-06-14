West Yorkshire Police thank public after 7000 dangerous drivers caught with their submitted footage

West Yorkshire Police have thanked the public for submitting footage of dangerous drivers through their online service, ‘Operation Snap’.

West Yorkshire Police run the operation using an online submission form which can be accessed on their website.

This allows road users to upload video recordings of bad driving.

The recordings are reviewed by the police to see if an offence has been committed and whether it will be possible to progress with action against the offender.

Over 10,486 pieces of footage have been submitted to 'Operation Snap' the last year.

Action was taken against drivers in 71% of the submissions – equivalent to nearly 7,500 drivers.

The operation contributes to the Combined Authority’s ‘Vision Zero’ scheme – a road safety aim to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all in West Yorkshire.

Paul Jeffrey, police lead for the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership said: “Operation Snap empowers the public to take action when they witness bad driving. Their submissions help support other forms of enforcement activity aimed at preventing crashes and loss of life.

“Operation Snap provides a great opportunity for the public to work together with the police to tackle poor driving standards, prevent the human tragedy caused by avoidable crashes and contribute towards achieving Vision Zero.”

Any footage submitted to ‘Op Snap’ should include: the offending vehicle’s number plate, it must be moving video, the incident should be reported as soon as possible and no later than 10 days and should include the whole incident.