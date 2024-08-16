Plan to stop road deaths and serious injuries in West Yorkshire launched by Combined Authority
The West Yorkshire Vision Zero Strategy is an innovative development in how road safety will be improved and lives saved.
It will focus on the safe system approach - safe roads, behaviours, speeds, vehicles and an effective post collision response.
Emergency services, local authorities, National Highways, victim support services and road safety campaigners have all backed the strategy following its launch on Tuesday (August 13) at a road safety event at Lister Park in Bradford.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “A devastating 1,450 people were killed or seriously injured on West Yorkshire roads in 2023.
“Behind that statistic are real people with families and friends who cared about them and will have been deeply affected.
“The only acceptable number of road casualties is zero. We will do everything in our power to create a society where everyone in West Yorkshire is safe and feels safe on our roads.”
Alison Lowe OBE, Chair of the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Board and Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “My sister Debbie would have been 63 this year, had she not been killed by a speeding driver when she was just three years old.
“The impact of death or serious injury is immediate, but the pain and devastation for families and the wider community can last for decades.
“I am committed to ensuring we end the scourge of road death for all our communities across West Yorkshire.”
To find out more about Vision Zero, and sign the pledge, visit www.visionzerowy.co.uk.
