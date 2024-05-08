DECIDED WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Tyre recycling facility approved and permission granted to use city centre property as HMO
The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, April 29.
APPROVED
Owl House, 77A Owl Lane, Ossett, WF5 9AU: Fell weeping ash
30 Wesley Street, Wakefield, WF1 5HX: New lightwell to basement
14 Snydale Court, Normanton, WF6 1SZ: Garage conversion with two-storey extension to side and rear, disability and foster carer adaptations and extensions. Proposed increase in roof height and roof alterations
14 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: New window opening in the side (east) elevation
3 Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NE: Demolition of existing detached garage/garden store for the construction of detached ancillary annex
25 Lavery Close, Ossett, WF5 8ES: Part two-storey side and two-storey rear extension
12 Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2ED: Replacement of existing single glazing and wooden window frames with double glazing and aluminium frames to the principal elevation
90 Pendennis Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2PL: Dormers to front and rear
22-24 Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LY: Conversion of upper floors to two apartments and external alterations
12 Elmwood Drive Walton Wakefield WF2 6LW: Two-storey rear extension with dormers to each roof slope, internal alterations new render finish to all elevations
24 Bond Street, Wakefield, WF1 2QP: Application for a certificate of lawfulness to confirm use of the property as a HMO for up to a maximum of nine people
Land at the Grange, Woolley Grange, Barnsley, S75 5QP: Grow area including storage unit, poly tunnel, raised planters and two accessible parking spaces
192 Spittal Hardwick Lane, Pontefract, WF8 1RZ: Single-storey rear extensions and new render to existing and proposed walls, insertion of windows into northwest (side) elevations at ground floor and creation of new access and dropped kerb with parking area to front with replacement retaining wall
47A Lidgate Crescent, Langthwaite Grange Business Park South: Single-storey extension to side (retrospective)
31 Yutong National Parts Distribution Centre, Pontefract Road, Normanton Industrial Estate, Normanton, WF6 1JU: Extension to an existing industrial unit
3 Calder Row, Ward Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4LX: Proposed single storey rear extension, single-storey side extension and window alteration
11 Dimple Wells Lane, Ossett, WF5 8RN: Single-storey side extension to the detached garage, two air conditioning units to the side (retrospective), canopy over front door, pergola to the rear, render to the front elevation facing north
Fcc Environment, Weeland Road, Knottingley, WF11 8DZ: Construction of a tyre recycling facility for the recovery of raw materials (steel, pyrolysis oil and recovered carbon black) to be used to create second generation products
41 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DB: Two 2.5-storey houses, two 1.5-storey bungalows and a single-storey bungalow
Land adjacent to 22 Faith Street, South Kirkby, WF9 3AL: Sixteen dwellings (outline application for access and layout)
REFUSED
1 Lime Close, Normanton, WF6 2FN: Boundary fence (retrospective)
Gate Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RQ: Boarding cattery (retrospective)
58 Smawthorne Lane Castleford WF10 4EW: Change of use from six bed HMO to eight bed HMO, including external alterations comprising a single storey extension and dormer to rear
Wyncliffe, 63 Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HW: Boundary fence (retrospective)
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
26 Fishponds Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PB: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.1m, a maximum height of 3.1m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m
