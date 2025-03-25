An appeal has been launched for the funeral of a motorcyclist from Wakefield who died in a crash.

Kestas Budrevicius, who lived in Pontefract at the time, died following a crash in Rotherham.

His former partner Vilma Mikalauskaite, a carer with Wakefield Council, is raising money to pay for his funeral.

The couple have a 14-year-old son, Eimantas.

Kestas Budrevicius

As a result of Kestas’ family being in Lithuania, the responsibility for funeral arrangements has fallen to Vilma.

She said: "I want to say thank you to everyone who donated because it’s so unexpected and he was a young man, my son’s dad, and it’s really hard.

"He had a great sense of humour, he was a good dad, he was always helpful, everybody loved him. He was a good man.”

Vilma’s friend Becki Humphries set up the GoFundMe account to raise money for the funeral.

Any excess funds will go to support Eimantas’ future.

She said: "I have had so much support – from Becki, from my managers, from my neighbours – they have been amazing. Whatever they can do, they do.”

Becki said: "Kestas was the life and soul of the party.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the appeal.

"It is such a sad time but to see everyone come together shows how much he was loved.

"Any support we can get to give him a good send off and to support Eimantas’ future is amazing.

"It’s amazing how much was raised in less than a couple of hours.”

South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal following the incident.

It said his black Suzuki GSR motorcycle he was riding collided with a Black Peugeot 3008 on Packman Road, Rotherham at 4:12pm on Sunday, March 9.

The driver of the Peugeot, stopped at the scene after the collision and has been assisting officers with their enquiries.

Enquiries are still ongoing and officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to come forward.

Anyone with information can get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 590 of March 9, 2025

Search Kestas Budrevicius on GoFundMe to donate to the funeral appeal.