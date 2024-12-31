Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission has been sought to knock down a vacant block of flats near Pontefract town centre and replace it with a new modern building with a roof terrace.

The proposals are for the empty Warren House block, which would be knocked down and replaced with a modern three-storey building made up of 23 apartments.

A planning statement with the application “anticipated” that demolition would begin around May 2025 and be completed by December.

The statement said: “The council’s pre-application response indicated that a high-quality scheme will be expected as the site is within the Pontefract Castle Conservation Area and adjacent to two buildings of local interest – the former Woodman Inn and Tower Works.”

Warren House, Pontefract. Picture by Google

The proposed redevelopment is part of a broader plan to regenerate parts of Pontefract town centre, as described in the planning statement.

It said the broader scheme was intented to “create strong and active frontage along both sides of the street to make this an interesting place to meet as well as an attractive route between the town centre and the castle.

"Enhance the vista and views along the street with animated (with balconies and architectural variation) three and four storey buildings that have activity at ground floor level such as cafés or community uses.

"Try to bring back some of the street’s historic vibrancy through signage and street art to instil Horsefair as a key piece of heritage for the town along with the castle.”

A design and access statement provided alongside the application said: “The proposed layout following a detailed design process creates a high-quality development which provides a high quality gateway building as outlined within the Pontefract Masterplan.

"The proposal also creates 23 new affordable homes including adaptable and accessible dwellings allowing people to remain within their homes should their needs change in the future.

"To conclude, the proposal will be a positive addition to the Pontefract conservation area creating a sustainable community.”

It said locally listed buildings had been considered as part of the plans.

A noise assessment carried out said that the proposed development would not cause “an unacceptable noise impact and therefore meets the requirements”.