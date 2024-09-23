Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad from South Kirkby has called for trees to be cut down after a branch from neighbouring school grounds fell and hurt his two-year-old grandson.

Michael Troop’s property at Park Farm Gardens backs onto Northfield School.

He said that in recent high winds a branch had blown from the trees, which he said were overgrown, and struck his grandson.

A branch also struck his 11-year-old son in a separate incident.

Michael Troop by the trees. Picture Scott Merrylees

Mr Troop said he had been in contact with the school and with Wakefield Council to see if the tree could be cut down.

He said: “I was told the only way something could be done if there was an accident. To me my grandson being hit with a flying branch to me is pretty important. It was so close to his eye.

"The branches are small but furious when they fly off a tree.

“The trees are dangerous to our property and our children.

Young Finlay was caught by a flying branch.

"I'm not having a situation where children can't play out in the garden.”

Mr Troop said he had considered taking matters into his own hands and cutting the trees himself, but would not do so.

Joe Jenkinson, service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways at the council, said: “We’re sorry to hear about the injury to Mr Troop’s grandson and hope he’s made a full recovery.

The overhanging trees. Picture Scott Merrylees

“The trees are within the grounds of Northfield Primary School and there is a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) on this site.

"We can provide further guidance to Pontefract Academies Trust where necessary.”

A spokesperson for Pontefract Academies Trust said: “We are sorry to hear of the injury to Mr Troop’s grandson and hope he has made a full recovery.

“The trees within the grounds of Northfield Primary School are protected by a TPO, which prohibits any damage or destruction to them.

"Regular maintenance is carried out on the trees by professional tree surgeons, and we will continue to monitor their structural condition in line with regulatory guidelines.”

Earlier this year the trust was denied permission from the council to fell protected trees at Northfield, including a sycamore, silver birch and elm.

The council’s website explains a TPO can cover anything from a single tree to woodland.

All types of trees, including hedgerow trees, can be protected by a TPO.