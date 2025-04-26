Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, April 7.

40 Beverley Close, Normanton, WF6 1BU: Two storey rear extension

Eum PentecostalChurch, School Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0JL: Change of use from place of worship to general business and services

Riverside Filling Station, Lock Lane, Castleford, WF10 2JU: Digital advertisement

Carleton Community High School, Green Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3NW: Non illuminated signage scheme

3 Hartley Park View, Pontefract, WF8 4AP: Proposed porch to front and rear and relocation of rear entrance

89 Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7EJ: Construction of a 3.6m double-storey side extension with a flat roof

50 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Single storey extension to rear

28 Portland Road, Wakefield, WF1 2GJ: Two storey front extension

8 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5FA: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

8 Wren Garth, Wakefield, WF2 6SL: Installation of air source heat pump to rear

7 Moorhouse Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QE: Single storey extension to side

Calder Island Public House, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Installation of roof mounted 58.24kW solar PV system comprising of 128 x Canadian solar 455w modules

25 Limetrees, Pontefract, WF8 2QB: Installation of root barrier at minimum 6metre distance from poplars

Land off Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9RR: Proposed boundary works including construction of security fencing, vehicular and pedestrian access gates to Gawthorpe Maypole Green Space off Swithenbank Avenue

Navigation Warehouse, Navigation Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5RH: Non Illuminated signage scheme

42 and 42A Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EN: Change of use from shop to residential (class c) and amalgamation to form one dwellinghouse, including external alterations

Briggs Memorial Hall, Whitwood Lane, Castleford, WF10 5QD: Amendments to include remediation of external envelope, construction of independent internal frame to support new mezzanine, new door (internal) opening to rear extension to facilitate change of use

27 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LE: Proposed side extension

21 Mill Chase Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SL: Proposed change of use from dwelling house to residential institutions

15 Back Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PE: Single storey rear extension

1 Millfield Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 4LN: Single storey extension to rear, balcony handrail alteration and application of render

6 Langdale Mount, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TH: Removal of overhanging branch from adjacent tree.

29 Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield, WF1 3PB: Conversion of existing dwelling to two two-bedroom flats and associated single storey extension to rear

67 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DL: Change of use of land for the siting of six static caravans for residential park home occupation, and associated operational development (internal infrastructure works for access and parking) following demolition of existing three pig shed buildings (part retrospective (resubmission of previously refused application with reduced site area)

62 Wood View Avenue, Castleford, WF10 1PU: Replace boundary fence

Land to rear of The Mews Hotel, Ossett, WF5 9HN: Construction of storage unit

23 Grandstand Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JP: Construction of single storey dwelling (self-build)

20 Maple Drive (land opposite), Pontefract, WF8 3QR: Outline application for the construction of a detached dwelling including access (all other matters reserved)