Latest Wakefield submitted planning applications: Church could be changed to carpet shop
These applications were validated the week beginning Monday, February 24.
Upper Pits, Beck Farm, Netherton Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HL: Detached agricultural building for crop and hay storage
Arnold Clark Wakefield Motorstore, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield, WF2 7BL: Installation of roof mounted solar PV panels
73 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SY: Single storey rear extension
104 Thornes Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QL: Replacing an existing lean to with a single storey rear extension and associated changes
20 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JU: Construction of single storey front and rear extensions, alterations to front dormer, removal of bay window and external alterations including render and cladding to the dwelling
1 Ingswell Drive, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NF: Two storey extension to rear of existing property, additional storey extension over existing garage
7 Churchill Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RG: Extension to existing rear extension with associated internal renovations
Bullcliff Farm Cottage, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Conversion of outbuilding and construction of cedar-clad extension to replace the existing pergola to form an annex and garden room to the main dwelling house
49 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PZ: Dormer to side of dwelling, conversion of existing garage. Construction of detached garage to front
7 Irwin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 4QZ: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m
1 Leafield Drive, Wakefield, WF2 0FT: Single storey extension to rear and first floor extension to side above existing garage
23 Second Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6HB: Raising of roof height to rear to create living accommodation in roofspace
Greenroyd Farm House, Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AL: Replacement windows and doors
413 Milnthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7HT: Single storey extension and open covered porch to front/side
7 Silcoates Street, Wakefield, WF2 0DU: Change of use of a residential house to a children home (three bedrooms)
76 Highfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4EA: Two storey extension to side
Micklegate Methodist Church, Micklegate, Pontefract, WF8 1QG: Change of use of a church to a retail carpet warehouse
Hill Top House, Hill Top, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QB: Proposed over garage extension - balcony
9 Stubbs Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TE: Garden studio
9 Woodside Crescent, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DP: Demolish existing outbuilding and build a single storey rear extension.
1 Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Change of use of a first floor office to a one, one bedroom flat
11 Millfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5EA: Two storey side extension
175 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BQ: Change of use of retail unit to retail unit on the ground floor and four bedroom HMO on the first floor, and external alterations
99 Cow Lane, Havercroft, WF4 2HQ: Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness to confirm planning permission
8 Wilman Post, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8DL: Boundary fence (retrospective)
2 Jacobs Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BX: Dormer to rear
34 North Avenue, Castleford, WF10 1QD: Change of use from a residential dwelling to a children's home
53 Dawtrie Street, Castleford, WF10 3NA: Internal refurbishment to accommodate a change of use from a residential dwelling to a children's home. Replacement timber gates to the front and timber fencing to the rear
Pildacre Farm, Pildacre Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8HN: Extension to two new built starter industrial units
67 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DL: Ground A enforcement appeal against the material change of use of the land from residential garden and smallholding to park home site with the construction of retaining wall to the rear of the land and formation of hard surface on the land
25 Townend Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HE: Part two storey part single storey extension to rear
