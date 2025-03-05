More than 400 residents object to “putrid smell” from waste site as concerns raised over public health

Hundreds of people have complained about a “putrid smell” coming from a waste recycling site.

Residents living near to the facility in South Elmsall also raised concerns over dust, pollution, risks to public health and the environment.

The Environment Agency (EA) has previously taken action against operator Minore, claiming the company breached permit conditions at the land off Hacking Lane.

The company said it prioritises “the highest environmental standards” to protect human health, well-being and local eco-systems.

More than 400 objections have been made to a planning application to extend the life of the site by a further ten years.

The town’s MP Jon Trickett has backed a campaign against the proposals, urging residents to object to Wakefield Council before a deadline of March 5.

Those opposed to the scheme spoke of their concerns at an open meeting which was attended by district and town councillors.

Meeting organiser Mark Benson said: “It’s choking the life out of me, I don’t know about you guys.

Residents attended a meeting in South Elmsall to raise their concerns.

“The smell is putrid. There is only one word for it.

“If we are going to do anything we need to act quickly and we need to act together.”

Mr Trickett, MP for Hemsworth and Normanton, said: “I am supporting residents who would like some peace and quiet after years of disruption.

“I will be taking the matter up with the relevant authorities.”

In a social media post, Mr Trickett also said: “I am now going to write to the EA and the council to see what they can do to protect the community. People are very upset about it.”

In June last year, the EA issued Minore, also known as Mineral Processing Ltd, with a suspension notice outlining a series of alleged permit breaches.

The document said almost five times the permitted amount of materials had been stored on the land.

According to the notice, the permit allowed a maximum of 50,000 tonnes to be stored at the facility.

Waste return information provided by Minore between 2016 and 2023 revealed there were 233,772 tonnes at the site.

The EA also called for the removal of at least 180,000 tonnes of non-inert material.

The regulator claimed contravention of the permit had created a number of local pollution risks.

Highlighted risks included leachate (contaminated liquids from rainfall) entering nearby Frickley Beck and damaging “aquatic ecosystems.”

The EA also said there were risks of dust and waste escaping from the site “harming the quality of the environment”.

The notice said other potential hazards included “offence to human senses” due to the risk of odour from deposited waste and a “risk of harm to human health” from increased levels of methane being generated.

Minore appealed against the notice and a Planning Inspectorate hearing took place on January 28. A decision over the appeal is pending.

Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, also offered her support to residents and urged people to object individually.

She told the meeting: “I have spoken to planning officers in the last few weeks and they have said they are not in a position to do any enforcement while the EA appeal is heard.

“The EA have a greater armoury of action they can take that the council don’t have.”

An EA spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation at the Minore facility at South Elmsall and understand the concerns of local residents affected by odour pollution.

“We sympathise with those impacted and remain committed to working with the operator to address the issue.

“Affected residents are encouraged to report odour incidents to the Environment Agency via our freephone hotline at 0800 80 70 60.”

A spokesperson for Minore said: “We prioritise the highest environmental standards to protect human health, well-being and local eco-systems.

“We have invested significant resources to protect the environment in which we operate, monitoring water and air quality, along with odour control and litter management, to maintain a safe and healthy environment.

“We work diligently to maintain compliance with environmental regulations requirements while helping our customers across multiple sectors advance their sustainability goals and environmental initiatives.”

The company said the site, a former Victorian brickworks and ash pit, had been a “magnet for anti-social behaviour.”

The spokesperson said the land played a “vital role in sustainability” and would be transformed into “thriving wetlands and woodlands”.

They added: “We re-purpose minerals into low-carbon construction materials and biodiversity-enhancing products.

“Additionally, our environmentally responsible treatment methods recycle valuable minerals from construction and demolition projects – diverting material that would otherwise end up in landfill.

“Our planning application is an essential factor to allow us to continue this transformation project and enhance the biodiversity and create lasting benefits for the local community, which future generations will be able to enjoy.”