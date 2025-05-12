Plan revealed for 250-seat conference centre at Wakefield Exchange venue

A planning application has been submitted to use a Wakefield city centre venue as a conference centre.

The proposal is to use part of Wakefield Exchange on Union Street as 250-seat conference centre.

Under the application the space could be used for small events such as comedy, poetry talks, acoustic background and meetings.

The venue opened this year in the revamped former market hall building over the weekend of Wakefield’s rhubarb festival.

Ahead of the opening, Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Not only will it provide an exciting programme of events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, but it also has spaces for digital and creative businesses.

“It will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages.”

The Jolly Boys Brewery moved into the venue in February and held an official opening this month.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “This is a really exciting and unique addition to WX and the city centre.

“I know lots of people have already been loving The Jolly Boys’ ales since WX opened - so I hope they will enjoy that it’s being brewed right here at the venue.

“We’re proud to be supporting a local business and would encourage people to come along to the opening night and sample some very local produce.”

Regular and upcoming events to be held at the venue include Live at WX music nights, quiz nights, classic film screenings and a Eurovision viewing party.

Visit wxwakefield.co.uk for more.