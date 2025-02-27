WATCH: Take a look inside the new Wakefield Exchange venue

By James Carney
Published 27th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 16:33 BST

A new venue and events space has opened in Wakefield city centre.

The Express was given access to Wakefield Exchange ahead of its formal opening when it hosted part of the city’s rhubarb festival.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, the council’s cabinet member for media, culture and sport, said more than 20,000 people visited the venue over the weekend.

The event included a market, live music and activities.

Inside Wakefield ExchangeInside Wakefield Exchange
Coun Appleyard said: “WX is right in the heart of our city, right next to the bus station and just minutes’ walk from the city’s rail stations.

“Not only will it provide an exciting programme of events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, but it also has spaces for digital and creative businesses.

“It will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages.”

As well as creating jobs in the food and drink sector, there will also be spaces on offer to small and medium-sized digital and creative businesses.

The council said tenants, local residents and the wider economy would benefit from a programme of skills development, training and business support opportunities.

Open seven days a week, the building will be home to five street food vendors and a bar.

It is intended to allow visitors to enjoy casual dining throughout the day and into the evening.

The venue was funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, through the Cultural Development Fund, which is administered by Arts Council England, and by Wakefield Council.

Related topics:WakefieldWakefield CouncilArts Council England

