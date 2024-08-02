Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Repair works to a disintegrating waterside at a West Yorkshire beauty spot look set to get underway.

A series of safety improvements are planned for the lake at Pontefract Park.

The public is currently banned from accessing parts of the lake perimeter as it has become a hazard.

Wakefield Council agreed to invest £1.3m to repair the damage in 2021.

The work was delayed due to legislation changes which mean the lake has been reclassified as a reservoir due to its size.

A planning application has now been submitted to carry out repairs to walls and paths around the site.

The scheme also includes building a spillway and putting up safety fencing.

A report says: “The walls and paths around the lake have fallen into disrepair with many of the walls now rotating into the lake, creating safety issues and making the lake less attractive to users.

“A public safety risk assessment has also identified the need for additional safety measures around the lake, including strategic use of fences and measures to facilitate escape from the water.”

It is hoped all footpaths surrounding the lake with be reopened once the work is completed.

The work is part of a masterplan for Pontefract which aims to establish the town as a “cultural destination” by 2028.

The boating lake in Pontefract Park, pictured in 1938. Image: Wakefield Libraries.

The report adds: “Pontefract Park is highlighted as playing a vital role in offering the local public health and wellbeing lifestyle benefits.

“It also contributes to helping the wider promotion of the town’s local and historical culture.

“The improvement works are intended to rejuvenate the function and durability of the locally loved public asset.”

Pontefract Park is the largest urban park in the Wakefield district.

It is owned and managed by Wakefield Council and Pontefract Park Race Company.

Pontefract Racecourse surrounds the lake.

The council’s licensing committee act as park trustees.

Tim Johnson, the council’s green space and countryside manager, previously said the work was expected to be carried out during the 2024/25 winter period.

Mr Johnson told a licensing committee meeting last November: “We were looking to do the work outside the racing season because, obviously, it would put a risk to racing at the site.”