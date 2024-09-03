Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council has expanded its use of low emissions vehicles and now has a fleet of 33 battery and hybrid electric cars and vans.

The new vehicles will reduce the council’s carbon footprint by 18 tonnes a year.

The council has also trialled an electric bin wagon, which will help with its future vehicle replacement strategy and the ambition to shift to low emission vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new vehicles form part of the council’s Climate Change Action Plan. The plan aims to have a fully ultra-low emission fleet by 2030.

Coun Jack Hemingway with some of the new fleet.

The council has over 500 vehicles and is also looking into trialling Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) to fuel its diesel fleet. That could save over 75 per cent CO2 emissions compared to using diesel.

Wakefield Council declared a climate emergency in May 2019. It has pledged to be fully carbon neutral by 2030.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “It’s great to be taking this step towards a cleaner, greener district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Electric vehicles cut emissions whilst allowing us to continue serving our residents. Reducing the number of harmful pollutants in the air will improve our health and contribute to achieving our ambitious goal to be carbon neutral.

“Our small and medium vehicle fleet is going fully green. And we’re now working to find the best clean energy solution for our larger fleet including our bin wagons and gritters.

"All the time we’re focused on doing our bit for the environment, providing a great service, and delivering value for money for local taxpayers.”