Wakefield residents invited to have their say on new plan to restore and protect nature across West Yorkshire

People in Wakefield have been asked to share their thoughts on how to restore and protect nature across the region.

People in Wakefield, and across West Yorkshire, are being invited to help shape a new strategy to restore and protect nature - through a major public consultation.

The proposed Local Nature Recovery Strategy is the first of its kind for West Yorkshire, and sets out how local action can protect wildlife, improve green spaces and ensure the region is more resilient to climate change.

Across Yorkshire, nearly half of rivers are damaged, most wetlands have been lost, and around 3,000 species are at risk.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This is our chance to bring nature back to every corner of West Yorkshire.

“Together, we can create a greener, more vibrant region that’s full of life for generations to come.”

Over 20 key priorities are identified for nature recovery across the region, including restoring peatlands, improving rivers and wetlands, planting more trees and creating greener towns and cities.

The plan also highlights the importance of water, described as West Yorkshire’s “big blue thread”, in supporting wildlife, reducing flood risk and keeping communities healthy with access to clean, safe water.

Open until November 16, people can have a say on the proposed priorities and actions by taking part in either a short or full online survey with both linked to an interactive Local Habitat Map that allows residents to explore local areas and add comments.

Working with regional partners, the Combined Authority will coordinate the delivery of West Yorkshire’s Local Nature Recovery Strategy following the public’s response.

To find out more, explore the map or take part in the consultation, visit https://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/wynature.