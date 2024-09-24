Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the weeks beginning Monday, September 2 and Monday, September 9.

165 Snydale Road, Normanton, WF6 1PA: Demolition of existing conservatory, rear extension and outbuildings and addition of new single storey rear extension, rear dormer extension, a first floor extension above the existing attached garage and associated internal alterations

34 Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0QA: Proposed single storey extension to rear and side

The Barn, 14A Applehaigh Lane, Notton, WF4 2NA: Porch

42 Bridge Street, Castleford, WF10 1JS: Provision of security shutters to vulnerable doors and windows

16 Cadley Hill Close, Ossett, WF5 9UD: Garden room located within the private garden space

The Black Swan, Silver Street, Wakefield, WF1 1UY: Installation of externally illuminated signage

21 Market Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4JY: Internally illuminated projecting sign, internally illuminated window sign, and change of use at ground floor from commercial to hot food takeaway, replacement openings with roller shutters at ground floor, extraction flue, and partial render finish

27 Woodleigh Crescent, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7JG: Single storey extension to side

66 Gainsborough Way, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4PX: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.63m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 3.9m

The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Installation of nine external lights mounted to building elevations

1 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Change of use of existing internal garage to form home office

Hawthorn House, 23B Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Retention of single storey L-shaped block building for domestic storage (retrospective) and construction of a stable block and associated works

Highcroft Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Two storey side extension, two dormers to the front elevation

24 Stoney Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JN: Proposed front porch

Victoria Mills, The Green, Ossett, WF5 0AN: Construction of a bitumen tank and a limestone silo to replace existing bitumen tank and limestone silo to facilitate new production machinery

Town Hall, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2HQ: Installation of data points throughout internal building

West Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Beancroft Street, Castleford, WF10 5RS: Installation of new fuel tank, fuel pump and interceptor including new forecourt drainage. Alterations to the existing drainage

Harewood Stores, Wrangbrook Road, Upton, WF9 1JU: Partial change of use of ground floor residential to commercial. External staircase. External alterations

Westfield House 33 and 35 North Avenue Wakefield WF1 3RX: Conversion of existing dwelling into three separate dwellings, construction of two detached dwellings, demolition of detached garage blocks, outbuildings and containers and associated external alterations

14 Hooton Crescent, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2BL: Proposed change of use (part) to beauty salon

Podocare Podiatry, 29 Brook Street, Wakefield, WF1 1QW: Replacement shop front inclusive of alterations to openings

219 to 221 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JG: Change of use from former public house to create two business units, external alterations to form new openings

Land off Newland Lane, Normanton, WF6 1PX: Full application for construction of 123 dwellings with associated car parking, public open space, landscaping and infrastructure with access from Newland Lane

39 High Keep, Fold Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3QL: Proposed two storey side extension and part demolition of existing garage

Springfield Allotments, Hemsworth, WF9 4BE: Single storey detached building located within existing allotment for use by community group

18 Hartley Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4AW: Single storey extension to front

1 Teall Court, Ossett, WF5 0PG: Conversion of the existing garage to residential use ancillary to the host dwelling

27 Hudswell Street, Wakefield, WF1 5NA: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.5m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

1 Foulby Farm, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Proposed outbuilding (retrospective)

22 Hollingthorpe Grove, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3NR: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

9 Southfield Fold, Horbury, WF4 5LA: Demolition of existing conservatory. Construction of new single storey extension to rear

93 Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone, WF7 5JQ: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.48m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

7 Kings Croft, Ossett, WF5 8RZ: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 8m, maximum height of 3.7m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

Pontefract Rugby Football Club, Moor Lane, Pontefract, WF8 3RX: Detached prefabricated changing place toilet for members of the public with severe disabilities and assistants

2 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: First floor extension to rear

Service Station, Park Road, Castleford, WF10 4RW: Retrospective change of use from petrol filling station to hand car-wash, no external alterations

18 Dovecote Close, Horbury, WF4 6DH: Front and rear canopies to the existing house and bar to the rear garden

11 Stopford Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6RJ: Single storey extension to rear, porch to front and pitched roof over existing garage

Unit 35 Xscape, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Non-illuminated signage scheme

7 Ash Lea, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JS: Pitched roof over existing flat roof, infills to front, detached gym and detached garage to rear

7 Broad Cut Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DR: Change of use from office to one-bedroom dwelling

King Street Health Centre, 47 King Street, Wakefield, WF1 2SY: Change of use from medical centre to 23 one-bedroom apartments

Ossett Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE: Installation of data point and cabling on lower ground floor

Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, Greenhill Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LU: Internal alterations to form new classrooms, toilets, and storerooms. External alterations to replace roofline anti-vandal fixtures, to create a new entrance at the rear of the building and to alter the main entrance and construct a canopy at the front. External works to level playground and to create a void in the existing retaining wall

Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE: Installation of noticeboards/pinboards and window roller blinds to first floor

Woolley Hall Course and Conference Centre, Woolley Hall, College New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JS: Installation of an intruder alarm system and associated works

9 Kilby Street, Wakefield, WF1 2RB: Installation of gate/screen (retrospective), various internal and external alterations and installation of gate/screen (retrospective). Proposed installation of stud partitions and doors to upper floor

Trinity Space Centre, Waldorf Way, Wakefield, WF2 8DH: Proposed additional storage units