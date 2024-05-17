WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Permission sought to change use of city centre bakery site that burned down in huge blaze

By James Carney
Published 17th May 2024, 09:00 BST
These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, April 29.

Huntsmans Lodge, Rigg Lane, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3EF: Proposed detached garage, boundary fences to front and sides, gate to front, hardstanding to front and side, patio doors to rear and solid fuel flue

8 Woodlands Crescent, Hemsworth, WF9 5LH: Single-storey extensions to front and rear

Stock imageStock image
11 Stopford Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6RJ: Single-storey side and two-storey rear extensions

Low Farm, Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Full planning application for the change of use of a residential dwelling and ancillary buildings to children's day care nursery with access from Warmfield Lane

134 Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Two-storey side extension with wrap around single storey extension to front

42-44 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AQ: Change of use from offices to form six apartments

65 Pippins Green Avenue, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RX: Side porch extension, raised garden terrace, amendments to window openings

Northfield Primary School, Northfield Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3LY: Various tree works as detailed within the submitted tree work application form and accompanying site plan

29 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QG: Single-storey front extension

102 Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5HS: Internal alterations, first-floor extension over existing ground floor footprint to side, and minor external extensions, including demolition of existing front porch. Update to existing elevations including white render and string course to achieve a cohesive appearance. Reinstate the existing front door with canopy over. Extension to the side to form home gym and pool

Benyon & Sons, land at the Old Chapel, Mill Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield WF4 2AG: Replacement of existing 18m high monopole with 22.5m high monopole and associated ancillary works

5 Went Dale Road, Pontefract, WF8 3RG: Side extension to create ensuite extension

Bower Hill Farm, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JL: Replacement of existing 18m high monopole with 22.5m high monopole and associated ancillary works

Priestbridge Cottage, Mayors Walk, Pontefract, WF8 2RP: Single-storey extension to the rear with a maximum projection of 4.5m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

36 Savile Road, Castleford, WF10 1PG: Conversion of building to restaurant with extensions, window alterations and material alterations

201 New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4NY: Part single-storey, part two-story rear extension

37 Watson Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QP: Rear single-storey extension

69 Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PG: Raising of roof height 250mm, retiling of roof and replacement of cladding to existing dormer with tiles to match existing roof

3 Grove Road, Horbury, WF4 6AG: Proposed garden room for use as a beauty salon

Farnham House, Old Beech Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2FS: Single-storey extension to northern side elevation

15 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Demolition of outbuildings for construction of single-storey extension to side

Whitegables, Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single-storey front and rear extensions, replacement dormers to front, detached garage to front and repositioning of vehicle access and external alterations

23 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2AZ: Single-storey extensions to front, side and rear

9 Woodcroft, Wakefield, WF2 7LS: Replacement of existing damaged softwood casement window to traditional wood 2 over 2 sliding box sash

69 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Demolition of the existing garage, and proposed side extension and internal remodelling

Unit 1B, Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

Banks Garth, Weeland Road ,Knottingley WF11 8AL: Demolish derelict buildings and clear site

Holly Cottage, 3 Meadow Walk, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1BF: Single-storey front extension

5 and 7 Carlton Street, Wakefield, WF2 8TQ: Two-storey extension to front of number 5, single-storey extensions to rear of 5 and 7 with dormers to front and rear

Poplar Farm, Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RS: Demolition of building, formation of new access and construction of nine dwellings including associated infrastructure

Speedibake Ltd, Chald Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9RJ: Change of use of land to vehicle storage, construction of boundary fencing and associated works (part retrospective)

