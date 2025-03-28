‘We won’t be fooled’: Backlash from campaigners and council over nature reserve claims at ‘stinking’ waste site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The operator of a ‘stinking’ waste recycling site has been accused of trying to ‘fool’ the public over claims it is to be restored to create a country park.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners and Wakefield Council have rejected a public relations statement that the controversial site in South Elmsall will become a wildlife haven.

Minore, also known as Mineral Processing Ltd, wants to continue using the site at Hacking Lane for ten more years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 400 residents in the town have objected to the proposals, claiming a “putrid smell” and pollution from the land pose a danger to public health.

More than 400 residents have objected to an application to extend the life of a waste recycling facility at Hacking Lane, South Elmsall, by ten years.

The Environment Agency (EA) has previously taken action against the operator.

In June last year, Minore was issued with a suspension notice outlining a series of alleged permit breaches.

The regulator claimed almost five times the permitted amount of materials had been stored on the land and a risk to the environment and public health had been created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (March 26), a press release was issued on behalf of the company promoting “a vision of the new ten-acre park” once work at the facility is completed.

The statement, which included an artist’s impression of how the land would look, said the restoration would feature “tree lined paths, lakes and tens of thousands of wildflowers which will provide a natural habitat for insects, birds and other wildlife.”

A spokesperson also said the proposals were “totally in line” with the council’s plan to make “biodiversity and green infrastructure a priority in this area.”

They added: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to give thousands of residents a very special nature space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council issued its own statement in response to the release.

Mark Lynam, corporate director for regeneration, environment and economic growth, said: “The restoration of this site is something Minore should have already started.

“Instead, Minore is creating a blight on the environment, with no consideration for the impact this is having on the local community, or the local environment.

“Rather than seeking to distract everyone, the community and council expect Minore to concentrate on complying with the Environment Agency suspension notice and removing the waste that should not be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to work alongside the Environment Agency to make sure we use all available regulatory powers in the most effective way to bring about the necessary improvements at this site.”

Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, said: “This is nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

“The land should have been restored long ago, yet we continue to see delays, broken promises, and blatant disregard for planning conditions.

“The community won’t be fooled by glossy images while the reality on the ground tells a different story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minore has appealed the EA’s suspension notice and the Planning Inspectorate is yet to decide on the outcome following a public inquiry held in January.

A total of 461 residents objected to a planning application for the site to remain in operation for another decade.

Two public meetings have also been held in opposition to the plans.

Meeting organiser Mark Benson said: “Minore is a company devoid of any sense of wrongdoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are unwilling to answer questions and feel they can ignore every rule in the book.

“Minore have been so greedy and focused only on money that they do not care about the impact on the environment, wildlife and us the residents.

“Trust and confidence is key for a company like this in the heart of our community.

“We the residents have zero trust in them but are totally confident that they will not deliver on any of these promises they are making.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Minore previously said: “We prioritise the highest environmental standards to protect human health, well-being and local eco-systems.

“We have invested significant resources to protect the environment in which we operate, monitoring water and air quality, along with odour control and litter management, to maintain a safe and healthy environment.

“We work diligently to maintain compliance with environmental regulations requirements while helping our customers across multiple sectors advance their sustainability goals and environmental initiatives.”