Fire in Castleford: Crews called to tackle house fire in early hours of this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jun 2024, 08:42 BST
Firefighters were called to tackle a house fire in Castleford early this morning.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on Carlyle Road with five fire engines in attendance.

Teams were alerted at 4.02am today (June 7), with crews from Castleford, Pontefract, Normanton, Garforth and Rothwell Fire Station all deployed to put the flames out.

Firefighters were called to tackle a house fire in Castleford early this morning

Three crews were initially mobilised to the property and on arrival a request was put in for two additional fire engines and an aerial appliance.

The fire involved the first floor and the roof with four large jets and three hosereels used to extinguish the flames.

Crews remain in attendance damping down using one hosereel and one aerial appliance.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

