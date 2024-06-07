Fire in Castleford: Crews called to tackle house fire in early hours of this morning
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on Carlyle Road with five fire engines in attendance.
Teams were alerted at 4.02am today (June 7), with crews from Castleford, Pontefract, Normanton, Garforth and Rothwell Fire Station all deployed to put the flames out.
Three crews were initially mobilised to the property and on arrival a request was put in for two additional fire engines and an aerial appliance.
The fire involved the first floor and the roof with four large jets and three hosereels used to extinguish the flames.
Crews remain in attendance damping down using one hosereel and one aerial appliance.
If you see a fire in progress, call 999.
For fire safety information and to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.
