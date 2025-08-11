A number of arrests have been made following a serious assault involving machetes which took place in Crofton on Friday (August 8).

Police said enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident, after a collision involving two cars on High Street near to Lo’s Pharmacy on Friday afternoon.

Following the collision, a 27-year-old man was assaulted by a number of people armed with machetes.

Police said on Sunday (August 10) that the man was in hospital with serious injuries – which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Five people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Crofton on Friday (August 8).

Police also said on Sunday that four men – two aged 26, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old – had been arrested in connection with the incident and remained in police custody.

A 48-year-old woman has also been arrested and released on bail.

Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID.

DI Fiona Allan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing to dedicate a significant resource to investigate this incident and would like to thank those in the community who have come forward with information so far.

“Colleagues in our local neighbourhood policing remain in the area today and I would encourage anyone with concerns or information to share, to speak with them.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that has not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the ongoing enquiries into this serious assault is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250452681.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.