On Friday, June 13 I was invited to the Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford. Not to shop, but to listen to Castleford Young Musicians who were putting on their Summer Concert – and what a wonderful concert it was

Singing a great selection of songs for us was the choir section of CYM, from the ages of seven to 70+ and they were fantastic. They all looked so smart, sounded great and obviously were all enjoying themselves.

The band section – also with a range of ages and instruments – played a variety of familiar music for us, all of which were enjoyed by the audience.

Then, for a few pieces, the choir and band joined together and the shopping centre was filled with music made by Castleford people.

This doesn’t “just happen” – it takes hours of practice and preparation, from the leaders and assistants of both groups as well as the musicians themselves, and planning and organising for the event itself.

The outcome was that everyone in that building had a great night out, sharing music and refreshments, and having fun.

Financial restrictions over recent years has meant that schools have had to reduce what they can offer to their pupils in the way of singing and instrumental lessons.

Castleford people are so fortunate to have this opportunity for anyone who enjoys making music with others – young and older, experienced or new to it all – to come together on Friday evenings, and enjoy sharing music. Castleford Young Musicians has a strong tradition of offering support and encouragement in relaxed and comfortable surroundings; in fact I was told last night that very shortly it will be their 60th anniversary!

While there is so much ‘doom and gloom’ around let’s celebrate the good things that are going on in our communities.

Well done to everyone who was playing, singing or supporting that evening.

“Castleford’s Got Talent” certainly and it was on display to everyone who went to listen.