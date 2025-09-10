Column: Simon Lightwood MP: Next stop: Better Buses

There’s no sugar-coating it - bus services across Wakefield and Rothwell haven’t been up to scratch for a long time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I hear about it every day. People missing hospital appointments at Pinderfields, commuters unable to catch their train at Wakefield Westgate, and parents frustrated as their children arrive late to school or college - all because of a broken bus system.

I’m not just an MP or a Transport Minister trying to fix these problems. I’m someone who knows what it’s like to live in a community that relies on public transport. I’ve stood in the rain waiting for buses that never turn up. I’ve seen the opportunities lost because of poor connections - and I know things need to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the Government’s Bus Services Bill returned to Parliament. It marks the biggest overhaul of our bus system in 40 years and I'm proud to be leading on it. We’re finally moving away from the deregulated model that’s left passengers juggling multiple operators, incompatible tickets, and unreliable timetables.

Simon Lightwood MP, Member of Parliament for Wakefield & Rothwell

But I know Westminster can feel a long way from Wakefield and Rothwell. What matters is what this Bill will actually change for us here at home.

It means putting power in the hands of local leaders who know our communities best - not politicians or bureaucrats in Whitehall. Leaders like our West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, who lives and breathes our region and understands the services we need.

Because transport isn’t one-size-fits-all. We need local solutions built with local people in mind. With these reforms, local authorities will finally have the power to take back control - setting routes, timetables, and service standards to ensure buses run where they’re needed, not just where they’re profitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, the Labour Government is investing nearly £1 billion into improving bus services across England - a clear signal that we’re serious about change.

Better buses won’t solve every challenge our communities face. But for too long, our degraded network has symbolised wider decline. Every time a bus fails to show up, it reinforces the feeling that things aren’t working as they should.

I see it now in Wakefield & Rothwell.

But through Labour’s reforms, we can finally look forward to a bus network that works - one built with local people in mind. No more postcode lottery. Whether you live in central Wakefield or Oulton, you deserve a service that shows up, connects you, and helps you get where you need to go.

This Labour Government is making that happen. Next stop: Better Buses.