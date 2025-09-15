Pilgrim's Progress: Hannah Smith - Ring out the Bells

stock.adobe.com

In a world where we want things now and where we look for instant gratification, it is always encouraging to hear stories of people who have been faithful to something for a long time. Whether it’s a long marriage of many years, or supporting the same charity or football club for decades, this sort of patience and commitment is commendable.

At St. Helen’s we have the extraordinary privilege of celebrating such an anniversary this month. A member of our congregation Margot Cutt, has been ringing bells in our bell-tower for 70 years… and not only that, but a member of the Cutt family has been ringing at St. Helen’s for 100 years! That’s some serious commitment.

Bells are rung in church towers for all kinds of occasions – church services, weddings and funerals, but also special events in our country such as Remembrance, and the Coronation.

To celebrate Margot we are having ‘a bit of a do’ between our services around 10:45am on Sunday, September 21 with cake, photos of ringing down the years and the opportunity for visitors to visit the bell-tower. The ringing team will also be ringing a quarter peel on Saturday (20th) afternoon around 4:30pm to give due recognition – so listen out if you’re in Sandal on Saturday or do pop in on Sunday.

Margot’s story is a great reminder of the power of keeping going, of finding something that you enjoy or that serves others, and keeping at it, year upon year. I wonder what relationship, habit or past-time you have been doing for many years? Perhaps today you could take a moment to be thankful for it – and to recommit to it for the future.

Hannah Smith

St Helen's Sandal and St Paul's Walton