Pilgrim's Progress: Hannah Smith - Ring out the Bells
At St. Helen’s we have the extraordinary privilege of celebrating such an anniversary this month. A member of our congregation Margot Cutt, has been ringing bells in our bell-tower for 70 years… and not only that, but a member of the Cutt family has been ringing at St. Helen’s for 100 years! That’s some serious commitment.
Bells are rung in church towers for all kinds of occasions – church services, weddings and funerals, but also special events in our country such as Remembrance, and the Coronation.
To celebrate Margot we are having ‘a bit of a do’ between our services around 10:45am on Sunday, September 21 with cake, photos of ringing down the years and the opportunity for visitors to visit the bell-tower. The ringing team will also be ringing a quarter peel on Saturday (20th) afternoon around 4:30pm to give due recognition – so listen out if you’re in Sandal on Saturday or do pop in on Sunday.
Margot’s story is a great reminder of the power of keeping going, of finding something that you enjoy or that serves others, and keeping at it, year upon year. I wonder what relationship, habit or past-time you have been doing for many years? Perhaps today you could take a moment to be thankful for it – and to recommit to it for the future.
Hannah Smith
St Helen's Sandal and St Paul's Walton