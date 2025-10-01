Political Opinion: Column: Jon Trickett MP: Why the two-child cap must be scrapped

As Labour gathered for its annual conference at the weekend, many of us felt a growing frustration.

At the 2024 general election we were promised real change but one of the cruellest policies of the previous Conservative government remains in place - the two-child benefit cap.

This policy denies families financial support for a third or subsequent child. It doesn’t just punish parents. It punishes children for being born third. There’s no moral or economic justification for this. It's an ideological choice that has already pushed nearly half a million children into poverty, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Labour was founded to tackle poverty and fight for the working class. But instead of scrapping this unjust policy after being elected, the Prime Minister said it was too expensive. That rings hollow when he’s managed to find similar sums for increased defence spending. The choice seems clear: the government has picked weapons over welfare.

Families across the Normanton and Hemsworth constituency are feeling the pressure. Food banks are overwhelmed. Councils are stretched to the limit. Our communities are crying out for support, not more austerity.

That’s why trade unions, grassroots Labour members, and even groups across the political spectrum within the party have come together to demand the two-child cap be scrapped.

But the Labour leadership remains cautious. They say now is not the time, though there have been hints that the Chancellor may find the money at the Autumn Budget. Let’s be clear: affordability is a political choice. With wealth inequality at shocking levels - the 50 richest families in the UK own more than half the population combined - the idea that we "can’t afford" to help children in poverty doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Working people in our area are struggling to pay rent, heat their homes and feed their kids. Meanwhile, some voices on the right say the government should consider more cuts to welfare and public services. It’s the same failed logic we’ve seen for 15 years: austerity, underinvestment and growing inequality.

I have been very clear about where I stand. I opposed the two-child cap when I was in opposition. I oppose the two-child cap now my party is in government. I will change my beliefs and principles as a matter of convenience.

I want to see the government signal a shift in their economic strategy. This means taking on the vested interests in the rich and powerful elite and telling them that they can no longer get rich by paying low taxes and exploiting the working class of Britain. The huge wealth that exists in our society should be redistributed for the benefit of all of our people, not just the privileged few.

In the coming weeks Labour has a chance to show that our party has not lost its way. To prove that we still stand for decency, fairness and working class interests. Scrapping the cap is a necessary first step. It’s a basic moral principle that we believe every child is equal and deserves a good start in life.

Let’s show that Labour can still be a voice for the many - not just the few.