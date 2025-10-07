184 new public EV chargers planned for Wakefield following £680K investment

More vehicle chargers are to be installed across Wakefield district thanks to a £680,000 investment from West Yorkshire Combined Authority and private company Blink.

Wakefield Council has teamed up with Blink Charging to install 184 new electrical vehicle charging points in the next two years.

There will be a mix of on-street and off-street chargers, in places where options for charging are currently limited, and there will be a focus on including more accessible chargers for disabled users.

Coun George Ayre, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “With more people switching to electric vehicles additional charging points are needed.

“This plan will increase the number of publicly available charging points at no cost to the Council. And it means that residents whose homes don’t have driveways will only be a few minutes’ walk from a charger.”

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “Having more electric chargers in accessible places will support residents who want to switch to electrical vehicles.

"So, we are happy to receive this investment in our city and towns. This is among a range of actions we are taking, including having some of the lowest parking charges in West Yorkshire, which are making it easier and more affordable for people to get around the district.”

The scheme is part of a West Yorkshire wide initiative to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The first phase of the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) involves Wakefield Council partnering with Blink Charging.

The council has secured £282,000 of funding via the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, as part of a successful joint bid to the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, towards the infrastructure. Blink Charging will invest around £397,000 and operate the network.

The Wakefield locations focus on areas with limited off-street parking. Helping to make electric vehicles accessible to all.

Charging will be through the Blink Charger app, with pricing controlled West Yorkshire wide to ensure fairness.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “These new charge points closer to home will bring huge benefits to people without off-street parking and contribute to improving air quality in our communities.

“Investing in electric vehicle chargers that are safe, reliable and easy to use will help us build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that works for all.”