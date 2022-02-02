19 things you probably won't understand if you're not from Yorkshire

Like all regions around the UK, we have our own dialect and there are certain phrases and things that we do which may only be understood by those who hail from the white rose county.
Here’s a list of things you might not understand if you’re not from the great region that is Yorkshire.
1. "Are you in love?"
Romantic or at home? For those from Yorkshire, this phrase will probably have been read and understood as somebody asking them if they're at home. For others, it will mean being asked if they have romantic feelings for another person.
2. Our unique use of the letter 'T'
When there's the word 'the' involved, we drop the word completely and substitute it for a 't' instead, e.g. "going t' shops", "going on t'internet"
3. Not everywhere is 'near Leeds'
For those from outside of Yorkshire, it's not always easy to remember where exactly everything is, so many end up saying that we're from 'near Leeds'. Most of the time this isn't usually the case, but it's generally easier to say you are!
4. The phrase "Alright"
A phrase that can be both a greeting and a question! So it takes experience to know which meaning it carries when somebody asks you it and you don't always know which one it is, making it even tricker for those from outside of the White County!