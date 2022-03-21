41 photos from the Wakefield Hospice 10k Road Race and Mini Run 2022

After a couple of years away, due to Covid, the hospice run and mini run was back with a bang yesterday with people raising funds.

The event , sponsored by Card Factory Foundation, was perfect for runners of all abilities, from the running experts to our young members of our communities doing their bit.

The winner was Mark Bostock from Wakefield District H & AC, followed by Patrick Henderson and Paul Lyons.

For the full list of runners and positions, click here.And our photographer was there on the day to capture all the action! You can also watch a video from the day here.

1. Wakefield Hospice 10k and fun run. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Wakefield Hospice 10k and fun run. Photo Sales

3. Wakefield Hospice 10k and fun run. Photo Sales

4. Wakefield Hospice 10k and fun run. Photo Sales