VIDEO: Hundreds of runners join the Wakefield Hospice 10K 2022
Thousands of people took part in the 25th Wakefield Hospice 10K yesterday.
By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:10 am
The popular event, run by Wakefield Hospice, started on Lawefield Lane at 9am with the Mini Run following shortly afterwards.
The crowds cheered on the runners, from the youngest to the more professional, with the sun shining as they did.
Thousands of pounds have been raised for Wakefield Hospice as a result.
Well done to all those taking part!
And check out 41 photos that were taken by our photographer on the day here. Can you see anyone you know?