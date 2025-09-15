'A loyal, kind person with a heart of gold': Family pay tribute to Hemsworth shooting victim Connor Batty

The family of a man who was fatally shot in an incident in Hemsworth have released a tribute to him.

The family of Connor Batty, aged, 26, said in a statement “Connor was a brother, father, partner and uncle.

"He was loved dearly by all his family and was a loyal kind person with a heart of gold.

“He has lost life and now as a family we are having to deal with this and would like people to respect our privacy in our grief.

Enquiries into Connor’s murder remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“We understand that there is a lot of speculation and a number of comments are being made online but ask people to refrain on commenting until they know the full circumstances.”

Adrian Frost, aged 60, of Barnsley Road, appeared before Leeds Magistrates today charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (firearm) and production of Class B drugs. He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on October 13.

He was arrested after police attended at an address on Barnsley Road, Hemsworth during the evening of Thursday, September 11 following a call to a serious incident.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but not charged with that offence. The murder offence itself remains under police investigation.

Dylan Kelly, aged 23, of Locksley Gardens, Barnsley, and Lewis Bromley, aged 25, of Rose Avenue, Barnsley, appeared before Bradford Magistrate’s Court charged with aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They were both remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on October 15.