A1 to shut this evening for three days
Major roadworks will see the A1 shut this weekend.
Diversions and disruptions are expected at the Darrington Interchange as National Highways moved onto the road for the second phase of works.
The northbound carriageway was to be shut from 9pm tonight until 6am on Monday.
The southbound was due to be shut last weekend but work was cancelled due to Storm Eunice. That work will be rescheduled for a later date.
Overnight closures are also planned on the northbound carriageway on March 2 and 3.
Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways at Wakefield Council said: “As with all work of this nature, some disruption is unavoidable so we ask people to make extra time for travelling and follow the diversions that are in place.”