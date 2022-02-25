A1 to shut this evening for three days

Diversions and disruptions are expected at the Darrington Interchange as National Highways moved onto the road for the second phase of works.

The northbound carriageway was to be shut from 9pm tonight until 6am on Monday.

The southbound was due to be shut last weekend but work was cancelled due to Storm Eunice. That work will be rescheduled for a later date.

Delays are expected on the A1.

Overnight closures are also planned on the northbound carriageway on March 2 and 3.