Arlo’s Army rides 155 miles in memory of the two-year-old who died earlier this year

Arlo Brown, who died aged two

Arlo Brown died in February, aged two, following a successful battle with leukaemia. Tragically his immune system had been weakened by the disease and he developed a bleed on his brain.

His dad Paul, 36, hit the saddle with 11 friends on Saturday to cycle from Castleford to Bridlington, and back in one day.

All the riders got back safely in nine hours 40 minutes, although one did take a tumble, breaking a toe but getting back in the saddle straight away and continuing with the ride.

Ready to set off on their 155 mile bike ride

‘Arlo’s Army’ are raising money for the Give A Duck Foundation and Leeds Children’s Hospital, which provided invaluable support to the toddler and his family during his treatment.

The JustGiving fundraiser has almost doubled its initial £5,000 target and now stands at £9,600 with half the funds set to buy hundreds of chemo ducks to support children with cancer.

A further £1,200 has been pledged by Allisons Home & Garden in Castleford following a fundraising sale.

The ducks are fitted with medical lines and ports to mirror those of the child, helping to prepare them for their treatment.

“The duck was Arlo’s comforter,” Paul said.

“He took it everywhere - for every hospital and clinic visit and even carrying it around at home.

“Now Arlo’s not here, I want to do as much as I can for the charity as it had a massive impact on our lives.”

The other half of the money raised will be donated to Ward 31 of Leeds Children’s Hospital, where Arlo spent much of his life with his mum Jodie.

“Arlo was a joy,” Paul added.

“He was always smiling and waving”.

“We have good days and bad days, but the support has been overwhelming.”