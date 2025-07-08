Breach notice issued at 'stinking' waste site

Wakefield Council has issued a breach of condition notice at a waste recycling site in South Elmsall.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the authority refused permission for the facility to continue operating following concerns it poses a pollution threat to the town’s residents.

The Environment Agency (EA) is also taking enforcement action after a planning inspector said excessive amounts of hazardous material stored at the land created multiple health risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 400 residents have complained about a “putrid stench”, dust and litter coming from the site at Hacking Lane.

Wakefield Council has issued a breach of condition notice at a waste recycling site in South Elmsall.

The council said the notice means that operator Minore, also known as Mineral Processing Ltd, is in breach of its original planning consent and can no longer continue to import materials into the site.

George Ayre, portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “This is the next important step to take firm action against Minore who have been causing a blight on the local environment and misery for local residents for far too long.

“We are doing everything within our power to put a stop to the operations there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they do not comply they will be committing an offence and face an unlimited fine.

“We will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency to hold Minore accountable for the impact this has been having on local residents and the environment.”

Minore has been ordered to remove around 180,000 tonnes of material and cease any more dumping following the outcome of a public inquiry.

In June, a planning inspector dismissed the company’s appeal against EA enforcement action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regulator’s claims that public health was at risk due to a foul smell, dust and litter coming from the site were upheld.

A report said the facility also posed a risk to nearby watercourses, including Frickley Beck.

The EA issued a revocation notice on July 4 which cancels the operator’s permit.

The operator must cease all activities and remove waste from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration, environment and economic growth, said: “It is an offence if Minore fails to comply with the breach of condition notice.

“The public should only see empty wagons entering the site and leaving full of contaminated waste.”

Coun Ayre added: “We want to secure a long-term future for this site.

“Minore must take responsibility and clear the waste that should not be there as soon as possible and then restore this land for our local communities as promised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company previously said it planned to eventually transform the land into a country park, to include a wildflower meadow, wetland, ponds and public open space.

A spokesperson said: “Currently the site is excavating materials and processing them, which is not in contravention of the notices issued by the EA but in compliance with them.

“The site has been here since the late 19th century as a Victorian brickworks, ash pit and council tip for the deposit of coal ash from domestic fires, up until the late 1950s.

“There has not been any pollution incident in Frickley Beck in those 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The company samples the water regularly as part of the monitoring regime and has found no effect on Frickley Beck when taking water samples.

“Our employees have been working at the site for over 12 years and now fear for their jobs due to this escalation in action against the site on human health grounds when none of our employees have ever been affected.”