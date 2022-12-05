Wakefield Council has been awarded over a million pounds in funding to deliver the public art trail which will see five sculptures go on permanent display.

One of the sculptures has been designed by internationally-acclaimed artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, who was born and grew up in the city.

Jason said his bronze sculpture of an ‘Amazon love god’ has been inspired by the painting of Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, the love story of his mum and dad and his own connections with the city.

Internationally acclaimed artist Jason Wilsher-Mills will have a bronze sculpture displayed in Wakefield as part of new sculpture trail planned for his home city. Picture: Scott Merrylees.

He said: “When I found out I had been chosen for the commission, I cried, as it meant so much to me. I am so very proud.

“I am proud to be an artist with a disability, from a working-class background, to be chosen for this prestigious and high-profile commission.

“The work is breaking boundaries, not only thematically, but because it will be fully interactive, with an animated film being made, a poem by the renowned poet, Ian McMillan, and lots of incredible augmented reality experiences.”

The sculpture is expected to go on permanent display in the Cathedral precinct, near to the entrance of the Ridings Centre.

Jason added: “I want it to stand in Wakefield for years to come and be a place where young people will meet.

“I want it to be the instigator of romances for years to come.

“I really think this will re-define what sculpture can do.

“It is going to be an absolute game-changer and it is going in the centre of Wakefield.”

The new artworks will aim to reflect the district’s fascinating heritage and will be displayed at key points across the city.

The trail will start at Wakefield Westgate station and will end at The Hepworth Wakefield.

Other locations include Wakefield One, Wakefield Cathedral precinct, The Springs and West Yorkshire History Centre.

The district is the birthplace of two of the most significant sculptors of the 20th century, Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth, both of whom drew upon their experience of the Yorkshire landscape throughout their careers.

Councillor Jo Hepworth, Wakefield Council’s assistant Cabinet Member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Jason provides an inspirational figure to other local artists, achieving international acclaim and is now set to be honoured with a permanent piece in his home city.

“We’re delighted to have Jason on board to bring his unique sculpture to Wakefield as part of our exciting new sculpture trail.”

Coun Hepworth added: “As the birthplace of internationally renowned artists – Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth – and home to the Hepworth Wakefield and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, you already know that our district has an amazing heritage of sculpture.

“I know that this new sculpture trail will give a real sense of pride in our fascinating history and heritage and connect key points of the city together.

“It is vitally important for us to be able to access this type of funding to enhance our city centre and attract even more visitors to our wonderful district, so that Council money can be spent on continuing to provide vital services for our residents.”

The other artists who have created the sculptures are Halima Cassell , Andy Holden, Ro Robertson and Annie Morris .

The project has been developed under the new public art framework, which was approved by the Council’s Cabinet in July.It will support the delivery of exciting and engaging public art commissions across the district.

It also forms part of the wider Wakefield city centre ‘masterplan’, which sets out how the city centre will be transformed into a vibrant city for the future a better place to live, work, visit and invest.

The project is being funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

