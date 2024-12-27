Car retailer invites Wakefield drivers for exclusive test drive of new electric model not yet available in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car retailer in Wakefield is offering drivers the chance to be among the first to test drive a new electric car not available in the UK until spring 2025.

Riverside Volvo Wakefield, on Calder Park, is inviting local people to experience the Volvo EX90 in person, as the car takes its initial journey to a select number of locations across the UK.

The award-winning EX90, which is Volvo’s largest fully electric SUV to date, will be at Riverside Volvo Wakefield from January 16 to 19, giving local drivers the opportunity to see the exciting new addition to the Volvo line-up for themselves and to chat to the retailer’s expert team.

Designed with comfort, safety and sustainability in mind, the Volvo EX90 features a new suite of sensors both inside and outside the car to advance its assisted-driving and safety systems.

The car is equipped with the latest in software and connectivity technology, and can cover up to 374 miles on a single charge with no tailpipe emissions.

Those who book an exclusive test drive will be guided around the car to take in its modern, sustainable-focused design and Volvo’s latest technology before having the chance to experience the car’s performance for themselves.

The test drive will be followed by a special Scandinavian element – a delicious Fika break – to give drivers the opportunity to reflect on their experience and ask any more questions they may have.

Available to order now, the Volvo EX90 will be ready to drive in spring 2025.

Richard Westerman, Head of Business at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, said: “We’re delighted to host the new Volvo EX90 and look forward to welcoming Wakefield drivers for a first look at this stunning new car.

“The EX90 is our largest fully electric SUV to date and offers all of the premium quality and sustainability associated with Volvo, while defining a new era for safety.

“We invite Wakefield drivers to book an exclusive test drive of the mighty Volvo EX90 at Riverside Volvo Wakefield and chat to our friendly team of experts as we gear up for an exciting 2025.”

To find out more about the new, fully electric Volvo EX90 and book your test drive experience, visit www.thevolvoex90exclusivedrive.co.uk