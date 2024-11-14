Castleford tattoo artists swap tattoos for food donations to boost local foodbanks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 100 people exchanged food for tattoos at the weekend to help boost two local foodbanks.

Ultimate Ink Tattoo Studio on Carleton Street, opened its doors on Sunday with 10 artists offering a £10 tattoo in exchange for £10 worth of food items.

One of the artists, Laura Brockway, said: "I think we saw around 80 to 100 people on the day.

"It was a little quieter than we expected, which I think was due to it being Remembrance Sunday, however we did some beautiful little tattoos, including a Remembrance poppy.

Ultimate Ink Tattoo Studio collected bags full of donations for two local foodbanks.

"We managed to collect a great haul of food though and £265 worth of Greggs vouchers.”

Donations included packets of food, hygiene products and Christmas products such as selection boxes, biscuits, bars of chocolate.

All goods have now been donated to Castleford Community Food Pantry and Airedale Food Bank ready for them to share with the community.

“All in all a successful day,” Laura said.

Generous donations.

"We were so glad to see people helping and so thankful for everyone who came out and donated.

"It was really wholesome to see the thought that had gone into the donations as well, someone brought in toothbrushes which was something I never even considered.

"We take for granted even the most basic needs sometimes – something as simple as brushing our teeth every day.

"We did really beautiful and fun little tattoos and we met some truly great people.

One of the tattoos.

"I am so lucky to work with an amazing team of artists and genuinely kind people.”

Laura added that there will be a couple of tattoo voucher raffles to collect extra proceeds for the food banks.

"We will leave our door open for any further donations,” she said.