Chihuahua who is 'lucky to be alive' after being abandoned is looking for a new home

Could you offer Biggie a forever home?

Biggie, who is about seven years old, was found by a member of the public who notified the local dog warden and was taken straight to the local Dogs Trust centre.

The team are unsure how long Biggie had been left to fend for himself, however it was clear when he first arrived at the Rehoming Centre, that he had been through a significant ordeal.

As well as requiring treatment for his infected eye, the team also noticed Biggie’s ears were recovering from a previous injury too. While recovering, Biggie spent his seven-day reclaim period at Dogs Trust, but no previous owner came forward.

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust in Leeds said: “Biggie is very lucky to have survived but thankfully has recovered very well and has been receiving lots of TLC from the team here.

"He was very anxious when he first arrived, but he has really come out of his shell after getting to know his canine carers and we have made him very comfortable with lots of warm blankets in his kennel.

“When he first came to us, Biggie was a little underweight but thanks to a special doggy diet, he has built up his strength and we are now in the fortunate position of being able to look for a potential new home for him. He still has some ongoing medical issues which can be managed at home, and the team can chat about this in more detail with potential owners.

“It is vital that we change the tale for dogs like Biggie and want to remind dog owners that if they aren’t coping with their pet, to get in touch with us.

"We want to be there for dogs and their owners when they need us most, whether this is helping with advice or assisting dog owners in making the difficult decision to give their dog over for adoption.”

If you would like to find out more about Biggie, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to visit his profile and start the virtual adoption process.