Computer club continues long history of supporting Wakefield Hospice with £1,200 donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Hughes, Treasurer, and Rick Sterry, Secretary, visited Wakefield Hospice to handover the cheque following the club’s fundraising efforts at their recent ‘computer show’ held at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford in April of this year.
The Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club have been proud supporters of the charity for the best part of three decades, with their annual fundraising support providing a much-welcomed source of income every year.
Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you once again to the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club both for their kind donation and for their tremendous support over the past three decades.
“So much has changed over the past three decades, but the support provided from the Computer Club has stood firm and their fundraising efforts help to ensure we can be here for local patients and their families at the time they need us the most.”
To find out more about Wakefield Hospice, how you can get involved or about the care they provide please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.