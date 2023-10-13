Conquering Everest: Wakefield man to climb 18,000 feet in Everest challenge for leukaemia charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On October 21, Mark Corbett, 52, will begin his 14-day trip in memory of two of his loved ones for Leukaemia Care, which is the UK’s leading leukaemia charity.

Mark will fly to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, before taking a light aircraft to Lukla – one of the world’s most dangerous airports – from where he will begin the 150km trek through the Himalayas to Everest Base Camp.

However, Mark’s aim is to go even higher than Base Camp and on to Kala Patthar, with the hope of seeing the sunset over Mount Everest.

Mark Corbett, from Wakefield, will begin his trip to reach Everest Base Camp later this month.

From Lukla, it’s 70km to Base Camp but due to heights, oxygen levels and terrain, the trekking needs to be split up over days whilst the body adjusts to the reduced oxygen levels which can lead to various side effects.

Over the next 14 days, Mark will climb 500m to the Sherpa village of Namche Bazaar and face temperatures between -15C and -20C in the village of Gorak Shep.

The idea was suggested by his mother-in-law, who unfortunately passed away last year.

She decided the trip would be a good way to raise funds for Leukaemia Care – a charity that helped her.

Mark said: “I’m not great with heights so flying into Lukla, probably the most dangerous airport in the world, and having to cross eight high suspension bridges over rivers and valleys is going to test me to my limits, but I’m determined I’ll do it.

"It’s nothing compared to the battles that sufferers of blood cancers have to go through, which will no doubt spur me on through any low points. Every single pound helps, and whether donating £1, £10 or £100, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”

Mark is funding the trip himself and has currently raised £2114 to be donated towards the charity however, he hopes to double the current donations and raise £5,644.

This is one pound for every metre above sea level (5644 metres/18517 feet) that he’ll have climbed at the highest point of his trek.

Leukaemia Care’s Senior Corporate and Events Fundraising Officer, Yvonne Mackintosh, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Mark has chosen to take on such an incredible challenge, climbing to Everest Base Camp in support of Leukaemia Care. It will undoubtedly be an utterly amazing experience for Mark, a real ‘once in a lifetime opportunity.’

"I am sure the memories of loved ones and the reasons Mark chose to support Leukaemia Care will spur him on during any challenging times he may face. All money raised goes directly to help patients, and their families, allowing us to offer them all the advice, information, and support they need whilst facing a leukaemia diagnosis.”