A council has refused permission for a waste recycling site said to be posing a pollution threat to residents to continue operating.

Planners have rejected proposals for the facility in South Elmsall to remain open for a further ten years.

The Environment Agency (EA) is also taking enforcement action against operator Minore after a planning inspector said excessive amounts of hazardous material stored at the land created multiple health risks.

More than 400 residents objected to an application to extend the life of a waste recycling facility at Hacking Lane, South Elmsall, by ten years. LDRSimage

More than 400 residents have complained about a “putrid stench”, dust and litter coming from the site at Hacking Lane.

Wakefield Council confirmed planning permission for the site had been refused on Friday (June 27).

George Ayre, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for climate and environment, said: “For far too long, Minore has caused misery for the local community and blighted the local environment.

“Local councillors in the area have worked tirelessly on behalf of their residents to stand up against the operator to tackle this long-standing issue.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council's corporate director for regeneration, environment and economic growth.

“We will continue to work closely with the EA to hold Minore accountable for the impact this is having on residents, as well as the local environment.”

Mark Benson, a resident helping to lead a campaign to get the site closed, said: “Today’s announcement is a welcome result, but this is not the end.

“There are days when we feel like prisoners in our own homes, unable to enjoy our gardens or open our windows due to the unbearable stench outside.

“All we seek is justice and that the land is reclaimed and used for something better that all our community can enjoy.”

Minore, also known as Mineral Processing Ltd, has been ordered to remove around 180,000 tonnes of material and cease any more dumping following the outcome of a public inquiry.

Earlier this month, planning inspector John Dowsett dismissed the company’s appeal against EA enforcement action.

Mr Dowsett upheld the regulator’s claims that public health was at risk due to a foul smell, dust and litter coming from the site at Hacking Lane.

The report said the facility also posed a risk to nearby watercourses, including Frickley Beck.

South Elmsall resident Mark Benson has helped organise the campaign against the waste recycling site at Hacking Lane.

Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration, environment and economic growth, said: “Following the receipt of hundreds of complaints by local residents regarding this site, the planning application by Minore has been refused.

“A breach of condition notice has been prepared and will be served to stop Minore from importing material and extracting ash.

“It is an offence if they fail to comply.

“But this will not prevent them from removing contaminated waste as required by notices served by the EA.

“The public should only see empty wagons entering the site and leave full of contaminated waste.”

A revocation notice issued by the EA comes into force on July 4.

Revocation means Minore must cease all activities allowed under its permit and take steps to remove waste from the site.

Coun Ayre added: “We want to secure a long-term future for this site.

“Minore must take responsibility now and cease operations, clear the waste that should not be there and restore this land for our local communities.”

The company previously said it plans to eventually transform the land into a country park, to include a wildflower meadow, wetland, ponds and public open space.

A spokesperson said: “Currently the site is excavating materials and processing them, which is not in contravention of the notices issued by the EA but in compliance with them.

“The site has been here since the late 19th century as a Victorian brickworks, ash pit and council tip for the deposit of coal ash from domestic fires, up until the late 1950s.

“There has not been any pollution incident in Frickley Beck in those 100 years.

“The company samples the water regularly as part of the monitoring regime and has found no effect on Frickley Beck when taking water samples.

“Our employees have been working at the site for over 12 years and now fear for their jobs due to this escalation in action against the site on human health grounds when none of our employees have ever been affected.”

Following the decision by planning officers, Michelle Collins, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, said: “This is the right decision. The community has had enough.

“Minore has sat on this land for years, dumping waste and dodging responsibility.

“If they actually care about the people, they’ll stop dragging their feet, start clearing the site and make good on all the talk about a country park.

“No more spin, no more smoke and mirrors.

“It’s time to show some respect and do the right thing.”