Council says decision to shut care home ‘only temporary’ after backlash from unions and opposition councillors

Wakefield Council has said a decision to shut one of its care homes is “only temporary” following an outcry from unions and opposition councillors.

Residents at Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, were told on Friday that they had to move out of the local authority-run care home.

The labour-controlled council issued a statement on Wednesday (May 29) saying the decision was taken due to “a combination of the care needs of residents, the physical condition of the building, and staff availability.”

The council said it has also been “working intensively” with the families of six residents to find them new homes.

Hazel Garth Care Home, Knottingley.

The statement adds: “Alternative places have now been identified for all residents, and the council will be working closely with their families to support them as they settle into their new homes.

“The council can now confirm that the building will reopen. That the jobs of staff who work at Hazel Garth are safe. And that there will be no compulsory redundancies as part of the temporary closure.”

The council’s Liberal Democrat group, which holds all three council seats in Knottingley, said they were “appalled at the callous treatment of the residents.”

Councillor Rachel Speak said she began receiving phone calls about the closure on Friday morning and immediately emailed the council’s chief executive Tony Reeves and leader Denise Jeffery.

Coun Speak, who met with residents and care home staff, said she only received official notification of the decision after residents had been moved out.

She said: “It was heartbreaking listening to their stories, I can’t believe Wakefield Council could be so uncaring.

“It is disgraceful to make the decision to close the home in secret, without prior consultation with local elected members, and do it over a Bank Holiday weekend when nobody is available to comment.”

Last November, a report said Hazel Garth needed urgent maintenance work, including new fire doors, and was not allowed to accept new residents to the 24-bed facility until the work was carried out.

Unison said it had held talks with the council and were given assurances over the care home’s future.

The union’s Wakefield branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Rumours around the future of Hazel Garth have been very unsettling.

“There’s been uncertainty for residents and staff alike.

“That’s why it’s been so encouraging that the leader of Wakefield Council engaged in proper talks with Unison, and the union has been able to secure guarantees on the care home’s future, putting the speculation to bed.”

GMB organiser Deanne Ferguson said: “This is a disgraceful way to treat vulnerable residents and dedicated staff.

“Putting residents’ possessions into bin bags, and giving staff no warning, shows a stunning lack of respect.

“Residents and their families – alongside staff and their trade unions – will fight against the potential mothballing of this loved community residential home.”

Jo Webster, the council’s corporate director for adults, health and communities, said: “We’re sorry that we’ve had to make the difficult decision to move those we’ve been caring for at Hazel Garth to alternative accommodation.

“The safety and wellbeing of everyone in our care homes will always be our top priority.

“That has always been at the heart of every decision we’ve made.

“And at the moment we can provide a higher level of care in alternative settings.

“Hazel Garth Care Home is not permanently closing.

“We remain committed to care provision on the site.