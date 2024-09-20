Council to pay compensation for distress over Hazel Garth care home closure

A council has confirmed it has agreed to pay compensation for the distress caused by the sudden closure of a care home for residents with dementia.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to shut Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, at 24 hours’ notice sparked outrage in May last year and led to Wakefield Council issuing a public apology.

An independent review into the incident found the council’s reputation had been “severely damaged”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The damning report, by Janet Waggott, a former chief executive of Selby District Council, also called for compensation to be paid for the distress caused to residents and their families.

The decision to shut Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, at 24 hours’ notice sparked outrage in May last year and led to Wakefield Council issuing a public apology.

The council has confirmed that a financial settlement had been agreed but said it would not be publicly disclosing the amounts involved.

Gillian Marshall, the council’s chief legal officer, said: “The compensation was a recommendation from the independent review.

“And we fully agree that it was right and proper for the council to make an appropriate payment of compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has now been agreed and, out of respect to the families involved, we won’t be releasing any further details.”

An independent review into the incident found the council’s reputation had been “severely damaged”.

The Labour-run authority apologised for failings which led to the facility being temporarily shut down 10 months ago.

Six residents were given 24 hours to leave, with some having their belongings placed into bin bags.

Ms Waggott’s review, published in August, said the closure “was not justified” and “should not have happened in the way it did and must never happen again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document described how one resident died 16 days after being moved.

The report said: “The decision to close Hazel Garth so rapidly has had a profound effect on all concerned and has caused harm and distress.

“The reputation of the council has been severely damaged.

“If people had been consulted and involved in the decision, if more thought and consideration had been given to the residents who lived in Hazel Garth and their families, then I strongly believe there would have been no need for this review.

“Common courtesy was not afforded to the residents who were in the council’s care.

“The residents and their families have been let down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have listened to families recount some very distressing examples of that.

Extensive changes to the council’s governance and decision making processes were also recommended.

The home is due to be re-opened next month following the completion of building repairs and maintenance.