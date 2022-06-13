Devastated family pay tribute to 'proud and popular' son who died after Rothwell crash

Dean Ryan.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage regarding a collision at the junction of Park Lane and Styebank Lane on Tuesday, June 7 which sadly resulted in the death of 54-year-old Dean Ryan.

The collision took place at about 3.19am after a Citroen C4 travelling down Styebank Lane failed to stop at the junction to Park Lane and collided with a stone wall.

Dean, who was driving the car, was seriously injured in the incident and passed away in the LGI Thursday, June 9.

In a statement, his parents said: “Dean was a proud and popular man, who was well thought of by all that knew him. He was an avid cricket and football fan, and loved life. We are devastated by the loss of our son.’

“As well as his parents, Dean leaves behind three sons, and a grandson. The family are being supported by specialist officers and request that they are left alone to grieve at this time.”