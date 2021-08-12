Dogs Trust Wakefield: These 16 beautiful dogs in Wakefield are looking for their forever homes

4. Ebony

Ebony is a 9-year-old doberman but she bounces around like a puppy and you can see she totally loves life. It goes without saying that Ebony will need reasonably active owners who can take her out on walks, she may need some encouragement to get into the car so local walks would be beneficial. Ebony isn't that interested in other dogs but is happy to have walking buddies. She would prefer to be the only pet and she will form a solid, long lasting bond with her owners. Sadly someone cut off her ears and tail but she is still the softest and sweetest dog you will ever meet and once she knows you that giant nose will be pushing up against you for hours of fuss! Ebony has not lived with young children before but sensible teenagers should be fine. Once settled into her new home Ebony should be fine on her own for short periods of time. Ebony has a couple of medical problems that will need to be discussed with our vet and her new owners will need to factor in the cost of this going forward.

Photo: Dogs Trust