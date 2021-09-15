Dogs Trust Wakefield: These 23 beautiful dogs in Wakefield are looking for their forever homes

There are currently 23 dogs waiting to be rehomed, can you offer any of them a loving home?
1. Beau
Beau is a very bubbly 1 year old Lurcher who has had quite an unsettled start to life. He is super friendly and loves people and dogs alike. He is very playful with other dogs and can sometimes be bit forward which some dogs might not appreciate. He would really benefit from owners who will continue his training at home as he is making great progress. He loves his food so training will be pretty easy with him! He is full of energy but due to having bowed legs he can't manage long days on the hills, but he does enjoy gentle walks. Beau needs patient and dedicated owners who will understand his need to train. He's a smart lad and full of enthusiasm so working with him will be lots of fun. He could potentially share his home with another playful dog who could be a good role model for him and children over 16 will be fine too. A fully secure garden with high fence is a must for off-lead zoomies. He'll need someone around all the time initially as he doesn't like to be left alone.
Photo: Dog Trust
2. Billy
Billy is an energetic little lad who at 11 years old still enjoys his walks or playing with his toys. He likes the company of people and knowing they are around. Billy is looking for a home where his owners are around all of the time. He will need a longer settling in period until he feels comfortable. Owners with experience of the Patterdale breed would be ideal and also willing to help Billy with some basic training. He will need to be walked in quieter dog populated areas but he is friendly with dogs once he has settled in. Billy is an active boy and loves his walks, he will also need a secure garden where he can burn off some energy. Billy is friendly with people and could live with sensible children over the age of 12 years.
Photo: Dog Trust
3. Charlie
Charlie is a handsome Akita Cross and he is 5 years old. He has a lot of affection to give to his new family although he can be quite wary of new people, he will quickly come round if you introduce yourself and in no time he will be all over you wanting his bum scratching. He is very smart and enjoys training, as long as you have a tasty treat in your hand. Sadly, Charlie has had a lot of upheaval in his life so he is needing very special owners who will go the distance with him and make his next move be his last. Due to his size, he is not suitable to live with children or any other pets. He must have his own large secure garden to play off lead and chill in the fresh air. Most of all, Charlie needs his humans to see what a wonderful companion he is and give him the chance he deserves
Photo: Charlie
4. Charlie
Charlie is a sweet little guy who at 3 years old has bags of energy. He gets very excited when the lead comes out and likes to be out on his walks. He can be a little shy of people initially but once he knows you he will join you on the sofa. Charlie is looking for a home where he is the only pet. He is social out on walks with dogs but prefers all the attention at home. He likes to chase a ball in the garden and sometimes gets the zoomies! Charlie will need owners around all the time who can keep him company. He will also need to sleep in the bedroom. Having only one eye doesn't stop him but he can bump into things if they are moved around too often.
Photo: Dog Trust