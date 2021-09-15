Dogs Trust Wakefield: These 23 beautiful dogs in Wakefield are looking for their forever homes

1. Beau

Beau is a very bubbly 1 year old Lurcher who has had quite an unsettled start to life. He is super friendly and loves people and dogs alike. He is very playful with other dogs and can sometimes be bit forward which some dogs might not appreciate. He would really benefit from owners who will continue his training at home as he is making great progress. He loves his food so training will be pretty easy with him! He is full of energy but due to having bowed legs he can't manage long days on the hills, but he does enjoy gentle walks. Beau needs patient and dedicated owners who will understand his need to train. He's a smart lad and full of enthusiasm so working with him will be lots of fun. He could potentially share his home with another playful dog who could be a good role model for him and children over 16 will be fine too. A fully secure garden with high fence is a must for off-lead zoomies. He'll need someone around all the time initially as he doesn't like to be left alone.

Photo: Dog Trust