Family release picture of 18-year-old 'lovely father and beloved son' Taylor Lupton who died in Castleford crash

The family of 18-year-old Taylor Lupton who was tragically killed in a crash in Castleford have described him as a ‘lovely father and beloved son’.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate a single vehicle collision on Wheldon Road near Castleford on Sunday, January 12, which resulted in the death of Taylor.

Officers were called to the scene at 6.19am, following a report a car with persons inside which had left the road and gone into a ditch.

A man and woman, both 21, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision have both been released under investigation pending continuing enquiries.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

The team can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 277 of 12 January.