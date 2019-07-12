Fancy a chance to win £500 to spend at Wakefield's JYSK store?

Why not let us help you smash Scandi style at home with £500 to spend on beautiful furniture for your home at Wakefield’s brand new JYSK?

The Wakefield Express is partnering JYSK to give one lucky reader a shopping spree at the new store and, if you would like to join us, an invitation to join an exclusive VIP store preview event to receive your gift card and shop.

Pick up a copy of your Wakefield Express to enter the competition.

The Scandinavian-owned global store group opens at 9am on Saturday, August 3 at Westgate Retail Park, WF2 9SD, with a big emphasis on its world-class sell-out lounge, bedroom, home office and dining furniture - and all the accessories - to create your own stylish, Scandi sanctuary and luxe living space.

JYSK’s latest UK store openings, this summer were a huge success at Bradford and St Helens - and Wakefield is tipped to beat them.

JYSK – expert in Scandinavian Sleeping and Living – is encouraging Wakefield’s shoppers to arrive early on opening day to make the most of prices of up to 70 per cent off.

The store will also give the first 25 customers in the queue ahead of the ribbon cutting ceremony a ‘balloon bonus’. Early-bird queue-ers will receive a helium balloon with a further 10 per cent off purchases made on the day – so if you have your eye on an item that is 70 per cent off AND arrive early enough to bag a balloon, then you’ll be one happy shopper! Extra Grand Opening day treats include free ice cream for customers and a free Danish breakfast, both while stocks last.

To enter the competition, just fill out the voucher below and send to Wakefield Express, 23 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BJ. Entries close at 3pm on Friday, July 26, 2019.

The prize is not transferable and there is no cash alternative. Standard JYSK terms and conditions apply. See jysk.co.uk/competition-tcs