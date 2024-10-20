Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The spooky season is officially here and a day spent pumpkin picking can offer the perfect photo opportunity with your family or friends. But where are the UK’s most picturesque pumpkin patches?

Well, right here for one! Farmer Copley’s has been named as the fifth most Instagrammable in the country for pumpkin pics.

Looking into the number of Instagram posts per patch, as well as entry costs, TikTok posts and annual Google searches, the experts at Outdoor Toys have revealed the UK’s most aesthetically pleasing pumpkin patches for the 2024 Halloween season.

Farmer Copleys has seen 20,106 Instagram posts with interest to visit is soaring, with 274,100 Google searches in the past year and seeing as it’s known as the largest pumpkin festival in the UK, it is no surprise that Farmer Copley’s comes so high on the list.

To find out more, visit their website at www.farmercopleys.co.uk