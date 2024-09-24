Taking place on Saturday, September 28, supporters will be abseiling down one of Wakefield’s most iconic landmarks as they aim to raise vital funds to support Wakefield’s local hospice.

A total of 36 fearless fundraisers are preparing to take part in Wakefield Hospice’s annual abseil event this weekend – braving the 164ft plunge down the city’s cathedral to the precinct below.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “From all at Wakefield Hospice we would like to wish our brave abseilers the very best of luck with their challenge this weekend – literally taking their fundraising to new heights to help support local hospice care.

“Abseilers will be descending down the clock tower of Wakefield Cathedral throughout the day so be sure to look up the skies if you are in town this Saturday and give our amazing fundraisers a cheer.

“Thank you to all those taking part this weekend, to Wakefield Cathedral and to Wakefield BID who are once again kindly sponsoring this fantastic occasion.

“The iconic spire at Wakefield Cathedral is the tallest spire in the whole of Yorkshire and will provide quite the spectacle for our abseilers to be staring up at as they make their way back down to the precinct below.”

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice and the variety of events and challenges available to get involved with, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.