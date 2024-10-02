Featherstone Rovers tackles isolation with National Lottery Funding for elderly lunch clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Featherstone Rovers Foundation, a local charity, is celebrating after receiving £14,172 from the National Lottery Community Fund to combat isolation among the elderly. Situated in Featherstone, a former mining town, the foundation will use the funds to host lunch clubs for older adults who are experiencing loneliness or for those who live alone.

Since 2006, Featherstone Rovers Foundation has worked to enrich the lives of its community by promoting health, happiness, and active lifestyles through the power of sport and its association with the Featherstone Rovers Rugby League Club. With 9 dedicated staff members, 8 trustees, and 15 regular volunteers, the foundation has long focused on building connections within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first luncheon, held at The Millennium Stadium (home to Featherstone Rovers RLFC), brought together 20 elderly community members for a delicious two-course meal provided by the Caring Kitchen (which supports the Price of Wales Hospice), followed by a game of prize bingo. Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation, and Ian Hardman, Assistant Coach, opened the event, emphasising the importance of addressing isolation by bringing people together.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Lottery funding will allow the foundation to host 24 luncheon events over the next year, providing a safe and welcoming space for elderly residents to connect and combat feelings of isolation. The grant will also fund a day trip for the participants, with the destination yet to be decided.

Celebrating with the Cheque from the National Lottery

Amy Hardman expressed her gratitude: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognized our work. This funding will enable us to provide crucial support for some of the most isolated members of our community, especially as we approach the colder months and face challenges like the cost of living crisis. It’s been heartwarming to see new friendships blossom and old ones rekindled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players, has committed to investing £4 billion in community projects by 2030, with a focus on bringing people together, supporting environmental sustainability, and promoting healthier lives.

As part of this, the funder has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year (2023/24) The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£686.3 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting over 13,700 projects to turn their great ideas into reality.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk or to book a place on the Luncheon Club direct with the Rovers Foundation visit ACTIVITIES | Featherstone Rovers Foundation