Ferrybridge Power Station: Watch the moment the final three cooling towers were demolished

Three cooling towers were brought down at the former coal-fired power station, which was officially closed by SSE in March 2016 having produced electricity for over 50 years.

SSE’s principal contractor Keltbray carried out the blowdown last night using controlled explosives, with a local exclusion zone being put in place to ensure safety.

In August 2021, COP26 President and Government Minister Alok Sharma pressed the button to demolish two chimney stacks and the main boiler house at the site. That followed the demolition of five cooling towers in two separate blowdowns in 2019.

The cooling towers during the demolition.

The closure of the station and subsequent demolition works are part of SSE’s transition to a low-carbon energy future, in line with the UK’s target for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Paul Hook, SSE Thermal’s Project Manager for Ferrybridge ‘C’ Power Station, said: “The demolition project at Ferrybridge ‘C’ has been a significant undertaking and this event represents the culmination of years of planning.

"For the Ferrybridge community, it is another poignant moment with the power station having played a vital part in so many people’s lives. However, it is important that we move towards a low-carbon future in order to meet our net zero targets.