Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A giant of soul from the United States who moved to Pontefract has died.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania, Tommy Hunt found fame with doo-wop group The Flamingos.

The group were best known for their 1959 hit I Only Have Eyes For You.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy became a regular performer at the New York Apollo alongside artists including Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, The Supremes, Dionne Warwick and Chuck Berry.

Tommy Hunt by a Wigan bus

By 1969, he was touring Europe and ended up in the UK and found success in the Northern Soul scene.

He played venues in Wakefield, Batley and Wigan.

His recording manager and friend Russ Winstanley said Tommy moved to West Yorkshire in the mid-1970s and largely stayed here.

He said: “He loved Yorkshire, that's why he stayed there. He loved the people, he loved the area - lovely places with hills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Hunt

Mr Winstanley, who ran nights at Wigan Casino, said he hadn’t heard of him when he first saw him.

He said: “I was knocked out by him - his dancing, his personality, his singing. I told him about a club I had in Wigan.

"Little did I know he would ask me to be his recording manager and record the Tommy Hunt Live at Wigan Casino album and have those hit singles.

"It was only three years ago we had him last in Wigan, singing at 88.

Tommy Hunt

"He will be sorely missed. He was my best friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family posted a statement on Facebook confirming the news.

It said: "He was the most loveliest and kindest man anyone will ever meet and he loved you all, please don’t ever forget him.

“And his last wish was that his music lived on. And please play Sammy Davis Jr I Got to Be Me as he wanted everyone to understand this was his way of life.

“As Tommy would have said ‘Goodbye for now, love you all’.”

Hundreds of comments paying tribute to the soul legend and adopted Englishman were posted in response to the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy was originally a member of a group called the Five Echoes, before he joined the Flamingos.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the latter band.

Mr Winstanley said a tribute night would be announced shortly.